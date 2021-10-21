Zenfuse 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $86,000.00 (ZEFU)

Zenfuse (CURRENCY:ZEFU) traded up 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 21st. Zenfuse has a market cap of $4.59 million and $86,000.00 worth of Zenfuse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zenfuse coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0737 or 0.00000113 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Zenfuse has traded 6.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.55 or 0.00043601 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.29 or 0.00102745 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $128.67 or 0.00196477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Zenfuse Profile

Zenfuse (ZEFU) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2020. Zenfuse’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,280,250 coins. Zenfuse’s official Twitter account is @zenfuse_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Zenfuse is zenfuse.io . The Reddit community for Zenfuse is https://reddit.com/r/zenfuse

According to CryptoCompare, “Zenfuse provides a solution for cryptocurrency trading with built-in connectivity to major exchanges, a next-gen toolset, analytics, portfolio management, news aggregation, set within an ecosystem extensible by developers. “

Buying and Selling Zenfuse

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenfuse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenfuse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zenfuse using one of the exchanges listed above.

