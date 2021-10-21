Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) Shares Up 4.8%

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:ZETA)’s stock price shot up 4.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.45 and last traded at $8.37. 7,391 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 593,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.99.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ZETA. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.68.

Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $106.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.56 million. Analysts predict that Zeta Global Holdings Corp. will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Zeta Global during the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in Zeta Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Institutional investors own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

About Zeta Global (NASDAQ:ZETA)

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company's Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry's opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data Platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

