Zeusshield Market Cap Reaches $364,365.70 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 28.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. In the last week, Zeusshield has traded up 36.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Zeusshield coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zeusshield has a market cap of $364,365.70 and approximately $390.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.38 or 0.00046765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001592 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002455 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.45 or 0.00100986 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $120.64 or 0.00192018 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001590 BTC.

Zeusshield Profile

Zeusshield (CRYPTO:ZSC) is a coin. It was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 coins. The official website for Zeusshield is zsc.io . Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeusshield is a platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to provide insurance services aiming to have a different business model compared to the traditional model used by insurance companies. Zeusshield Coin (ZSC) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to establish an insurance capital pool, in order to, improve the cash flows from insurance contracts. “

Zeusshield Coin Trading

