Zigcoin Trading 10.3% Lower This Week (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 21st. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $7.28 million and $204,513.00 worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Zigcoin has traded down 10.3% against the US dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0303 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.40 or 0.00046789 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.40 or 0.00100893 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $120.42 or 0.00191625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

Zigcoin Coin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zigcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.