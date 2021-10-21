Zilliqa Tops One Day Trading Volume of $91.34 Million (ZIL)

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Zilliqa coin can now be bought for $0.0946 or 0.00000152 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Zilliqa has traded 3.5% lower against the dollar. Zilliqa has a total market cap of $1.13 billion and approximately $91.34 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $288.00 or 0.00461284 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000077 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001095 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.83 or 0.00976757 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 15,187,552,498 coins and its circulating supply is 11,896,085,345 coins. Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com . The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilliqa leverages on its silicon-smooth, speedy and cost-effective blockchain platform to catalyse and transform digital infrastructure across all global communities and industries. Zilliqa is a high-throughput blockchain platform that achieves over 2,828 transactions per second in its testnet by the implementation of sharding. Moreover, Zilliqa is designed so that the throughput scales almost linearly as the number of nodes scales, ensuring that Zilliqa’s capacity can continue to grow to meet demand. “

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

