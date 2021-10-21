Zions Bancorporation, National Association Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.60 Per Share (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.60 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.75. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 38.07% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $719.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $710.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ZION. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $65.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52-week low of $29.83 and a 52-week high of $65.13. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.57.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,071,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,101,000 after purchasing an additional 315,455 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,893,648 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,397,000 after acquiring an additional 65,969 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,688,632 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,982,000 after acquiring an additional 219,840 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,377,570 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,539,000 after purchasing an additional 69,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,060,236 shares of the bank’s stock worth $161,502,000 after purchasing an additional 21,777 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. This is a boost from Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s payout ratio is 50.33%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation NA is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking and related services. It operates through the following segments: Zions Bank, Amegy Bank, California Bank & Trust, National Bank of Arizona, Nevada State Bank, Vectra Bank Colorado, and The Commerce Bank of Washington.

