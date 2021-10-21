Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa Sells 1,912 Shares

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Aparna Bawa sold 1,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.53, for a total transaction of $524,901.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, Aparna Bawa sold 1,913 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.62, for a total transaction of $496,653.06.

On Friday, September 3rd, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $777,925.93.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51.

On Wednesday, September 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25.

On Monday, August 9th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.03, for a total transaction of $990,603.79.

On Monday, July 26th, Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total value of $959,773.02.

ZM stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $274.78. 1,495,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,194,411. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.11 and a twelve month high of $553.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $297.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $328.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Barclays began coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $376.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 91.7% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 254.2% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 38.0% in the third quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 68.5% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 14.8% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,732,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

