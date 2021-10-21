Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Coverage Initiated at Barclays

Investment analysts at Barclays began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential downside of 2.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Benchmark initiated coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $360.61 target price for the company. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $495.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zoom Video Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $376.10.

Shares of ZM stock opened at $275.71 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $297.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $328.95. The firm has a market cap of $81.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.30, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53. Zoom Video Communications has a 12 month low of $250.11 and a 12 month high of $553.86.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s revenue was up 54.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.75, for a total value of $4,136,718.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 187,479 shares of company stock worth $62,916,655 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

