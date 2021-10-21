Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Sets New 52-Week High at $304.25

Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $304.25 and last traded at $303.96, with a volume of 33647 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $297.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZS shares. Truist raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zscaler from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Zscaler in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $287.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $42.17 billion, a PE ratio of -154.23 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $267.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 40.50%. The firm had revenue of $197.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.61, for a total value of $2,048,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total value of $1,200,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 363,329 shares of company stock valued at $98,140,331 in the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Zscaler by 370.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 300.0% in the second quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 128.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.78% of the company’s stock.

About Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

