ZumCoin (ZUM) Trading Up 206.3% This Week

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 40.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. ZumCoin has a market cap of $1.78 million and $12.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZumCoin has traded up 206.3% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

ZumCoin Profile

ZumCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. The official website for ZumCoin is zumcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

