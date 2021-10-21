ZUSD Price Reaches $1.00 (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. ZUSD has a market cap of $1.47 million and approximately $1.64 million worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZUSD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001589 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.80 or 0.00069596 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.76 or 0.00072702 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00102713 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,090.89 or 1.00245866 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,108.63 or 0.06528245 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.20 or 0.00022567 BTC.

ZUSD Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.