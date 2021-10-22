$0.04 EPS Expected for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) to post $0.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ceridian HCM’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.09 and the lowest is $0.02. Ceridian HCM posted earnings per share of $0.12 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ceridian HCM.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 6.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ceridian HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.00.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total value of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David D. Ossip sold 750,000 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.45, for a total value of $76,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,309,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $134,196,488.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock worth $78,680,527. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDAY. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,635,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,829,000 after acquiring an additional 124,979 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $1,041,000. Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceridian HCM by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,719,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,726,000 after acquiring an additional 587,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 260,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,968,000 after purchasing an additional 14,870 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE CDAY traded up $0.18 on Friday, reaching $128.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 513,682 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,053,837. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -297.83 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM has a 52 week low of $78.20 and a 52 week high of $129.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $112.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.54.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

