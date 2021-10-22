-$0.04 EPS Expected for Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Infinera’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.00. Infinera reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.12) to ($0.01). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.37. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Infinera.

Get Infinera alerts:

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $338.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.17 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 9.52% and a negative return on equity of 6.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Infinera in a research note on Monday, September 27th. MKM Partners cut shares of Infinera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $11.50 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Infinera from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.50.

In other Infinera news, SVP Nicholas Walden sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.66, for a total value of $25,980.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,144.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Bucklin sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.96, for a total value of $229,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,392 shares in the company, valued at $203,104.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,447 shares of company stock worth $258,855. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INFN. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 122,076 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,004 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera in the second quarter valued at $132,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Infinera during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,885,000. Jefferies Group LLC grew its holdings in Infinera by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,526,952 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $15,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP increased its position in Infinera by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 425,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 44,407 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INFN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.98 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.78. Infinera has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $11.51.

About Infinera

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infinera (INFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infinera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infinera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.