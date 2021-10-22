-$0.06 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaChange International.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.78. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.