-$0.06 EPS Expected for SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) This Quarter

Posted by on Oct 22nd, 2021

Wall Street analysts forecast that SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEAC) will announce ($0.06) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for SeaChange International’s earnings. SeaChange International reported earnings of ($0.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 9th.

On average, analysts expect that SeaChange International will report full year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SeaChange International.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, September 12th. The software maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 95.93% and a negative return on equity of 43.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th.

NASDAQ:SEAC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.99. The stock had a trading volume of 310 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,447,497. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 0.78. SeaChange International has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SEAC. Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SeaChange International during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SeaChange International during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc engages in the provision of multiscreen video delivery and advertising solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Middle East; Latin America; and Asia Pacific. The firm’s products and services include video platform, content management, advertising, user experience, maintenance and support, framework and support services, and professional services.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SeaChange International (SEAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC)

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.