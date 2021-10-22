$0.07 EPS Expected for Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to announce $0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coeur Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.15. Coeur Mining posted earnings of $0.16 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Coeur Mining will report full-year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.03 to $0.18. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Coeur Mining.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CDE shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on Coeur Mining from $10.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Coeur Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coeur Mining has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.63.

Shares of NYSE CDE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.70. 211,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,206,706. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.76. Coeur Mining has a 52 week low of $5.86 and a 52 week high of $12.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.19.

In other Coeur Mining news, SVP Hans John Rasmussen sold 17,500 shares of Coeur Mining stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.64, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 98,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coeur Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $153,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 563,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,005,000 after acquiring an additional 173,521 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Coeur Mining by 233.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,544,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,597,000 after buying an additional 1,782,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.00% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Company Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc engages in the exploration and development of silver and gold mining properties and mines located in United States, Canada and Mexico. The company operates through the following segments: Palmarejo, Rochester, Kensington, Wharf, and Silvertip. Coeur Mining was founded in 1928 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

