$0.08 EPS Expected for nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to report earnings of $0.08 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. nLIGHT reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.38. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.71. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative return on equity of 6.82% and a negative net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of nLIGHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LASR traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.83. 155,378 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,545. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.51. nLIGHT has a twelve month low of $20.84 and a twelve month high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.57 and a beta of 2.41.

In other nLIGHT news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 16,288 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total transaction of $399,707.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,447,335.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,255,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,944,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in shares of nLIGHT by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,144,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,097,000 after purchasing an additional 91,555 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,886,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,554,000 after acquiring an additional 192,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

