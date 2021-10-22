$0.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) will post earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.08 and the highest is $0.09. WisdomTree Investments reported earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.36. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.40. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The business had revenue of $77.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.25 to $6.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.82.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, Director Frank Salerno sold 10,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.89, for a total value of $59,041.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,030,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,192,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,232 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,052,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,101 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 279.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,685,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241,355 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 160.6% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,763,428 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,787 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in WisdomTree Investments by 220.9% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,255,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,787,000 after acquiring an additional 864,500 shares during the period. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.92 on Friday. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 4.15 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $885.58 million, a PE ratio of 65.78 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.30.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc operates as an asset management company that focuses on Exchange Traded Products (ETPs). It distributes ETPs within the asset management industry, including brokerage firms, registered investment advisors, institutional investors, private wealth managers and discount brokers.

