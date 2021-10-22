$0.18 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to announce $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.19. Perion Network posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 125%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.73. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.99 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $109.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.01 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 5.36%.

A number of research analysts have commented on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Perion Network from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Perion Network from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perion Network from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Perion Network presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PERI. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perion Network by 14,072.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 131,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 130,736 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $4,983,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Perion Network in the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the first quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Perion Network by 1.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,033,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,397,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the last quarter. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PERI stock traded down $1.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.84. 668,806 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 879,459. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.48 million, a PE ratio of 31.58, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.05. Perion Network has a twelve month low of $6.66 and a twelve month high of $28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

