-$0.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) to report ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Moleculin Biotech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.16). Moleculin Biotech reported earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Moleculin Biotech will report full year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.93) to ($0.68). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.08) to ($0.83). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Moleculin Biotech.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Moleculin Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 123.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,047,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 579,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 449.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 239,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 195,789 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 35.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 237,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 62,764 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Moleculin Biotech in the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 174.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 24,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moleculin Biotech stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.75. 158,553 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,162,916. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.87. Moleculin Biotech has a twelve month low of $2.61 and a twelve month high of $8.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.32.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatments for highly resistant cancers and viruses. Its clinical stage drugs include Annamycin, an Anthracycline being studied for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and WP1066, an Immune/Transcription Modulator targeting brain tumors, pancreatic cancer, and AML.

