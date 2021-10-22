-$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) will report earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Evofem Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.27). Evofem Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.39) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.26). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.92) to ($0.71). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Evofem Biosciences.
Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.08. Evofem Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 1,593.89% and a negative net margin of 4,403.58%. The business had revenue of $1.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 million.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 68.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,009,858 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after buying an additional 2,845,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 7.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,607,803 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after buying an additional 394,119 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 3,028.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,129,864 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after buying an additional 3,997,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 279.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,668,558 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,145,000 after buying an additional 2,700,579 shares during the period. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Evofem Biosciences by 555.6% in the first quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 2,697,110 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 2,285,714 shares during the period. 23.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ EVFM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.70. 2,516,321 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,657,560. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.02. Evofem Biosciences has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $5.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $108.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of -0.33.
About Evofem Biosciences
Evofem Biosciences, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which develops and commercializes innovative products to unmet needs in women’s sexual and reproductive health. Its product includes Phexxi (lactic acid, citric acid and potassium bitartrate) a hormone-free vaginal gel and EVO100 an investigational drug, which is used for urogenital Chlamydia trachomatis and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.
