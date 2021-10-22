$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) will report $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lumen Technologies’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.34 and the highest is $0.42. Lumen Technologies reported earnings of $0.40 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumen Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.66 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.74. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lumen Technologies.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a positive return on equity of 16.28%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lumen Technologies from $12.10 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd.

In other news, Director Steven T. Clontz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.98 per share, with a total value of $59,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 297,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,564,229.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Morris Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $136,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Lumen Technologies by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 10,393,571 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,777,000 after acquiring an additional 268,596 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Lumen Technologies by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 38,418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumen Technologies stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.48. The company had a trading volume of 79,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,585,729. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.35 and a 200 day moving average of $13.10. Lumen Technologies has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $16.60.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.01%. Lumen Technologies’s payout ratio is 59.88%.

Lumen Technologies Company Profile

Lumen Technologies, Inc is an investment holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated communications to residential and business customers. It operates through the following segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

