-$0.40 Earnings Per Share Expected for InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) will post earnings per share of ($0.40) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for InflaRx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.42) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.35). InflaRx reported earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InflaRx will report full year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.62) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.14). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow InflaRx.

Get InflaRx alerts:

InflaRx (NASDAQ:IFRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.15).

IFRX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on InflaRx from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on InflaRx from $2.80 to $2.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InflaRx in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered InflaRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, InflaRx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of InflaRx stock opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.44. InflaRx has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a 200 day moving average of $2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Suvretta Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of InflaRx during the first quarter worth about $12,812,000. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $8,580,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its position in InflaRx by 91.4% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,064,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 508,093 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in InflaRx in the first quarter valued at about $3,900,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in InflaRx by 4.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,231,000 after purchasing an additional 30,316 shares during the period. 25.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InflaRx

InflaRx NV is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of inhibitors of the complement activation factor known as C5a. Its products include IFX-1 and IFX-2. The company was founded by Niels Christoph Riedemann, Renfeng Guo and Nicolas Fulpius in December 2007 and is headquartered in Jena, Germany.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on InflaRx (IFRX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for InflaRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InflaRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.