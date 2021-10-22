$0.42 EPS Expected for Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) to report earnings per share of $0.42 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.40. Hope Bancorp posted earnings of $0.25 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 68%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.66. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $1.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a net margin of 25.44% and a return on equity of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hope Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In other Hope Bancorp news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total transaction of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,377.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,204,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,241,000 after acquiring an additional 419,121 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,309,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,005,000 after acquiring an additional 37,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 19.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,400,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $104,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,057 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 12.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,212,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,732,000 after acquiring an additional 479,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,930,000 after acquiring an additional 135,690 shares during the last quarter. 83.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HOPE traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.83. 428,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 751,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.41. Hope Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.62 and a 1 year high of $16.61. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.66.

About Hope Bancorp

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

