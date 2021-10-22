-$0.44 EPS Expected for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Patterson-UTI Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.40). Patterson-UTI Energy reported earnings of ($0.60) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.03) to ($1.91). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.86). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Patterson-UTI Energy.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $291.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.73 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 21.76% and a negative net margin of 44.59%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PTEN. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.69.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 4.2% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 40,990 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 37.5% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 53,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE boosted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.6% in the second quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 5,831,515 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,965,000 after acquiring an additional 201,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,300,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,202,706. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 12 month low of $2.38 and a 12 month high of $11.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average of $8.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is presently -3.69%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.