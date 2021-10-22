$0.49 EPS Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) will announce $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.40 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.56. Business First Bancshares posted earnings per share of $0.53 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $55.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.17 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.37% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Business First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th.

Business First Bancshares stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.63 and a 200-day moving average of $23.56. Business First Bancshares has a 1 year low of $15.67 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $524.80 million, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Business First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.41%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Business First Bancshares by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,152,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,571,000 after purchasing an additional 78,499 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 79.9% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 11,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Business First Bancshares by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,095,000 after buying an additional 20,131 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Business First Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $305,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 160.9% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 10,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.03% of the company’s stock.

About Business First Bancshares

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Recommended Story: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.