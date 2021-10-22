$0.59 EPS Expected for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) to report $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Xylem’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.55. Xylem posted earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.01 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xylem.

Get Xylem alerts:

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS.

XYL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Xylem from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.70.

Xylem stock traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 499,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,918. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.29 and a 200-day moving average of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $23.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.85. Xylem has a one year low of $84.14 and a one year high of $138.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.37%.

In other news, Director Markos I. Tambakeras sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.96, for a total value of $659,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,575 shares in the company, valued at $5,486,237. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 54,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.53, for a total value of $7,077,907.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,813,762.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,148 shares of company stock valued at $10,726,554. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.7% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Xylem by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xylem by 0.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in Xylem by 3.5% during the second quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,781 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

See Also: Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xylem (XYL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.