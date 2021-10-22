$0.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) to report $0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the lowest is $0.56. Agnico Eagle Mines posted earnings of $0.78 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 20.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will report full year earnings of $2.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.56 to $2.93. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.64 to $3.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Agnico Eagle Mines.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $121.50 target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 78,708 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,998,000 after buying an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 16,350 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $959,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,458 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEM traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $57.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,672,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,996. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $84.43. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.47 and its 200 day moving average is $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.27%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.