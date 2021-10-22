-$0.89 EPS Expected for Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) to announce earnings per share of ($0.89) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.72) and the lowest is ($1.02). Exact Sciences posted earnings of ($0.36) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 147.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.72) to ($2.70). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.31) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.31). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 8.93% and a negative net margin of 50.52%. The business had revenue of $434.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.76 million.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $161.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Exact Sciences from $157.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Exact Sciences from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $2.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.99. The company had a trading volume of 29,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,436. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $98.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $110.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $89.65 and a 52-week high of $159.54.

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 38,361 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.40, for a total transaction of $4,273,415.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,820 shares of company stock valued at $6,026,042. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Exact Sciences by 8.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,789,343 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,460,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,404 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,410,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,915,686,000 after buying an additional 307,132 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,726,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,333,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,155 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.7% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,466,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,184,000 after buying an additional 119,101 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Exact Sciences by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,743,485 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $465,353,000 after buying an additional 1,067,298 shares during the period. 88.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

