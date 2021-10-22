$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) will post $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Omnicell’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.94. Omnicell posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 51.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omnicell will report full year earnings of $3.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.67 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Omnicell.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $272.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.20 million. Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OMCL shares. TheStreet raised Omnicell from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.49 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $162.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.06.

In other Omnicell news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.88, for a total transaction of $1,815,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,443,118.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 65,048 shares of company stock valued at $10,001,198. Company insiders own 2.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicell by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,502,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,005,000 after acquiring an additional 55,400 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $568,000. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 86,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,818,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the 3rd quarter worth about $365,000.

Shares of OMCL traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $167.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 302,866. Omnicell has a one year low of $81.32 and a one year high of $167.97. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Omnicell (OMCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.