$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) will announce $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Realty Income’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.93. Realty Income posted earnings of $0.81 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Realty Income will report full year earnings of $3.57 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $3.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Realty Income.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $464.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on O shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on Realty Income from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Realty Income in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of O. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 57.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 56.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $71.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $69.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $27.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.89, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.74. Realty Income has a 1 year low of $57.00 and a 1 year high of $72.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 1st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Recommended Story: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Realty Income (O)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.