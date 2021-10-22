0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Trading Up 0.7% Over Last 7 Days

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 22nd. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.59 million and approximately $894,851.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can now be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 0xBitcoin alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00046236 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002445 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.03 or 0.00104131 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $125.63 or 0.00198134 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00010382 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0XBTC is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The official message board for 0xBitcoin is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 0xBitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0xBitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.