$1.00 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will report earnings per share of $1.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.03 and the lowest is $0.96. Ultra Clean reported earnings per share of $0.73 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full year earnings of $3.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.60. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 5.34%. The business had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Ultra Clean’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.50.

In other Ultra Clean news, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 84,647 shares in the company, valued at $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,497 shares of company stock worth $215,504. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UCTT opened at $43.62 on Friday. Ultra Clean has a 52-week low of $21.08 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.92.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

