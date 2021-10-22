$1.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.11 and the lowest is $1.02. PacWest Bancorp reported earnings of $1.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $4.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.78 to $5.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.14. PacWest Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 39.30%. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $47.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.27.

Shares of PACW opened at $47.20 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $48.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 47.62%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 10,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 113,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,121,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 50,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

