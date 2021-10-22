$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Analysts expect ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.11 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. ICF International posted earnings of $1.10 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 12.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

ICFI stock opened at $96.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 52 week low of $63.59 and a 52 week high of $102.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of ICF International in the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of ICF International by 17.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of ICF International by 97,860.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

