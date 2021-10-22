$1.38 Billion in Sales Expected for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Sealed Air’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.40 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Sealed Air posted sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sealed Air will report full year sales of $5.46 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.41 billion to $5.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.52 billion to $5.78 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Sealed Air.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.01. Sealed Air had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 519.84%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.13.

NYSE:SEE opened at $59.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.43 and its 200-day moving average is $56.15. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.57, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 88,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,083,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 314,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,409,000 after acquiring an additional 77,533 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 47.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 186,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,536,000 after acquiring an additional 59,913 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 94.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 871.8% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 11,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 9,973 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sealed Air (SEE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.