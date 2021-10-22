$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.64 billion and the lowest is $1.58 billion. Bath & Body Works reported sales of $3.06 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year sales of $7.69 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.05 billion to $8.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.62% and a negative return on equity of 177.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Argus raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE:BBWI opened at $69.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.98. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $25.66 and a 52-week high of $70.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 17.34%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

