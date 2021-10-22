$1.62 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) will report earnings per share of $1.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ameren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.68. Ameren posted earnings of $1.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ameren will report full year earnings of $3.78 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $3.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ameren.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Ameren had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AEE. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ameren presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 837.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,615,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $369,415,000 after acquiring an additional 4,122,978 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ameren by 20,255.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,965,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,634,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946,040 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 113.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,745,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991,296 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,368,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,968 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ameren by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,806,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,305,640,000 after purchasing an additional 687,861 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Ameren stock opened at $84.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.79 and a 1-year high of $90.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is 62.86%.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

