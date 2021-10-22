$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) to post $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Microchip Technology’s earnings. Microchip Technology reported sales of $1.31 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Microchip Technology will report full year sales of $6.59 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.54 billion to $6.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $6.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microchip Technology.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 32.10% and a net margin of 8.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Microchip Technology from $95.00 to $97.50 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Microchip Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on Microchip Technology from $92.50 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Microchip Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.92.

In related news, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 692 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.80, for a total value of $105,045.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade F. Meyercord sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.83, for a total value of $74,415.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 45.7% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP opened at $76.01 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.05. The company has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $83.33.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.437 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.85%.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment involves in the designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

