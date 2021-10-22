$1.82 Million in Sales Expected for Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) to post sales of $1.82 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Aclaris Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.70 million to $2.00 million. Aclaris Therapeutics reported sales of $1.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 25.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will report full year sales of $7.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.00 million to $7.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $7.82 million, with estimates ranging from $6.82 million to $8.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Aclaris Therapeutics.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,067.07% and a negative return on equity of 67.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ACRS shares. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aclaris Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.13.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $29,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 85.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,515 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACRS opened at $16.09 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $984.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 0.59. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.04 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 16.17, a quick ratio of 16.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a dermatologist-led biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing novel drugs to address the needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology and immunology. It operates through Therapeutics and Contract Research segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses in identifying, developing, and commercializing different therapies to address significant unmet needs in medical and aesthetic dermatology.

