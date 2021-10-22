105,714 Shares in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 105,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,246,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 28.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 45,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 12.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

In other CMS Energy news, CAO Glenn P. Barba sold 12,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $807,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total value of $264,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock worth $1,844,426. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $60.80 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $53.19 and a 12-month high of $67.98. The company has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 12.85%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

