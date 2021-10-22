$106.45 Million in Sales Expected for Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) to announce sales of $106.45 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Casa Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $106.90 million and the lowest is $106.00 million. Casa Systems reported sales of $105.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Casa Systems will report full year sales of $431.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $425.00 million to $436.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $473.22 million, with estimates ranging from $469.90 million to $476.54 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Casa Systems.

Get Casa Systems alerts:

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $92.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.53 million. Casa Systems had a return on equity of 37.61% and a net margin of 6.90%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Casa Systems from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casa Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $6.60 on Friday. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $13.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.99, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.07.

In other Casa Systems news, CTO Weidong Chen sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total value of $462,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 65.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Casa Systems by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 44,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 9,230 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $389,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Casa Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $195,000. Institutional investors own 68.70% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc engages in the provision and development of digital cable video and broadband services. Its products include cable, fixed, mobile, optical, and Wi-Fi networks; and casa access devices. The company was founded by Jerry Guo in 2003 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Casa Systems (CASA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Casa Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casa Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.