11,200 Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Purchased by FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.

FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,000. DocuSign comprises 1.6% of FengHe Fund Management Pte. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOCU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,473,000 after buying an additional 61,824 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in DocuSign by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.20.

DOCU stock traded down $2.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $277.62. 24,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,992,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.62. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.49 and a 12 month high of $314.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -325.43 and a beta of 0.92.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 23.08% and a negative net margin of 9.18%. The company had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 6,387 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.44, for a total transaction of $1,765,622.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total transaction of $3,831,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,681 shares of company stock valued at $26,898,263 in the last ninety days. 3.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

