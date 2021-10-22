118,273 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by Cinctive Capital Management LP

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 118,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,419,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP owned about 0.08% of Harley-Davidson as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CAMG Solamere Management LLC acquired a new stake in Harley-Davidson during the 2nd quarter worth about $733,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 137.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,046,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,612,000 after buying an additional 1,766,341 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,215,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harley-Davidson in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harley-Davidson stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.64 and a twelve month high of $52.06.

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 29.87%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 128.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.92%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Edward Jones cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $39.59 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.16.

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products; and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

