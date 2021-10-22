118,535 Shares in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) Purchased by Radcliffe Capital Management L.P.

Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:DCRC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 118,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. owned 0.27% of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DCRC. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $8,845,000. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III during the second quarter worth approximately $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCRC opened at $10.19 on Friday. Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III has a one year low of $9.68 and a one year high of $13.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.98.

Separately, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company.

About Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Co. III

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corp III, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company is based in Menlo Park, California.

