$124.28 Million in Sales Expected for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) will announce $124.28 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Physical Therapy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $117.42 million and the highest estimate coming in at $129.50 million. U.S. Physical Therapy posted sales of $108.93 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Physical Therapy will report full year sales of $489.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $478.05 million to $497.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $516.34 million, with estimates ranging from $503.85 million to $527.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow U.S. Physical Therapy.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.22. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 7.08% and a return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $126.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.10 million.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USPH. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Harry S. Chapman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.11, for a total transaction of $232,220.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.15, for a total transaction of $177,959.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,761 shares of company stock worth $1,137,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 54.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter worth $72,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of USPH opened at $107.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $112.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.89. U.S. Physical Therapy has a twelve month low of $74.79 and a twelve month high of $143.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34 and a beta of 1.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is a positive change from U.S. Physical Therapy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.84%.

U.S. Physical Therapy Company Profile

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

