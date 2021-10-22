$139.92 Million in Sales Expected for Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) to announce sales of $139.92 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Banner’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $141.37 million and the lowest is $137.90 million. Banner reported sales of $144.95 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Banner will report full year sales of $573.76 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.50 million to $580.78 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $563.65 million, with estimates ranging from $554.26 million to $578.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Banner.

Get Banner alerts:

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29. Banner had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 10.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BANR shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $868,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banner during the third quarter worth approximately $707,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.7% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 4.7% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 5.9% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 208,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,292,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares in the last quarter. 83.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BANR opened at $59.53 on Friday. Banner has a 12-month low of $34.44 and a 12-month high of $60.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.40.

About Banner

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Banner (BANR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.