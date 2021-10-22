$14.23 Million in Sales Expected for Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) to announce $14.23 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.76 million and the highest is $14.70 million. Genasys posted sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genasys will report full year sales of $46.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Genasys.

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.52 million. Genasys had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 20.42%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

In related news, Director Scott L. Anchin bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.35 per share, with a total value of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNSS. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Genasys by 4.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 22,403 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Genasys by 48.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 226,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 74,026 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Genasys during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Genasys by 2,846.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 34,927 shares during the last quarter. 45.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNSS opened at $5.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.68. The stock has a market cap of $186.13 million, a PE ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 0.50. Genasys has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $8.32.

Genasys Company Profile

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

