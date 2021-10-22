$15.75 Million in Sales Expected for Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report $15.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Citizens Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.90 million and the highest is $16.60 million. Citizens Community Bancorp reported sales of $16.97 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Citizens Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $62.90 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $58.70 million to $67.10 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $60.35 million, with estimates ranging from $59.80 million to $60.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Citizens Community Bancorp.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.10. Citizens Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.41%. The business had revenue of $16.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 million.

CZWI opened at $13.75 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.64. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.20 and a 52 week high of $14.81. The company has a market capitalization of $146.89 million, a PE ratio of 8.76 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1,543.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 15,113 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 15.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,668 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

