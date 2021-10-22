$152.56 Million in Sales Expected for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) will announce sales of $152.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Civeo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $152.11 million and the highest is $153.00 million. Civeo reported sales of $142.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civeo will report full year sales of $566.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $561.50 million to $570.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $610.00 million, with estimates ranging from $599.90 million to $620.09 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Civeo.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $154.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.55 million. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 0.77%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CVEO shares. TheStreet raised Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other Civeo news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 5,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $109,572.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Allan Schoening sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $108,228.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 91,705 shares of company stock worth $2,066,694. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in Civeo in the second quarter worth approximately $3,764,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Civeo by 46,109.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 77,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the first quarter valued at $1,027,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo in the second quarter valued at $1,050,000. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP raised its stake in Civeo by 29.5% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 167,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 38,167 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.39% of the company’s stock.

CVEO opened at $22.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $326.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.07 and a beta of 3.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Civeo has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $25.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.47.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

