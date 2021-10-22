$155.11 Million in Sales Expected for Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) will post $155.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Insurance’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $152.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $157.23 million. Heritage Insurance posted sales of $165.12 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Insurance will report full-year sales of $615.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $615.27 million to $616.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $670.88 million, with estimates ranging from $654.74 million to $687.01 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Heritage Insurance.

Heritage Insurance (NYSE:HRTG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.10 million. Heritage Insurance had a negative net margin of 1.85% and a negative return on equity of 2.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Heritage Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heritage Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heritage Insurance in a report on Sunday, July 25th.

Shares of NYSE:HRTG opened at $7.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.05 million, a PE ratio of -17.26 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.08. Heritage Insurance has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Heritage Insurance’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

In other news, CFO Kirk Lusk bought 8,650 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.75 per share, for a total transaction of $49,737.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Richard A. Widdicombe bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.84 per share, with a total value of $58,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 23,885 shares of company stock worth $140,780. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 13.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 341.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 127,571 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after buying an additional 98,651 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Insurance during the second quarter worth $156,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 572.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,528 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 60,887 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Heritage Insurance by 31.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,655 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,474 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.46% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of personal and residential premium, property, and casualty insurance policies. It offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners, rental property insurance, and commercial residential insurance. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

